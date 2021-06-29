Shipping delays push WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular to July 5

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 14th annual WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular is now set to spark on Monday, July 5 as organizers wait for key supplies to arrive just in time for the big show.

The annual fireworks show was scheduled for July 3, but shipping delays of key fireworks has pushed the day to the Monday after the fourth.

Richard Kemp with the spectacular says fireworks should make it to the Key City later this week. He and other organizers are looking out for potential rain as well.

“Barring any weather and any further shipping delays, it looks like we can get it off on the fifth. However, we have the sixth for a rain date,” said Kemp.

The WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular will take place at the Abilene Zoo Festival Gardens on Monday, July 5. Gates open at 4 p.m., followed by a flyover at 6 p.m. A dinner will be catered by Sharon’s BBQ at 6:30 p.m. A children’s program will take place at 9:30 p.m., followed by the fireworks show at 10 p.m.

