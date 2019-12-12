Shopping with Joni: Great finds at Goodwill

AUSTIN (Nexstar) -- Nearly $400,000 in grant funding will help 17 community-based organizations in their work targeting hard-to-count communities in Central Texas.

United Way for Greater Austin, St. David’s Foundation, Episcopal Health Foundation and Austin Community Foundation pooled their funds to create these grants. The funding will target hard-to-count communities in five Central Texas Counties: Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson.