Shorthanded Taylor Co. Expo Center preparing for West Texas Fair and Rodeo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There’s nothing like a night at the fair, eating funnel cake and riding the ferris wheel.

The wait is dwindling for folks around the Big Country, as the West Texas Fair and Rodeo is just one month away.

However, setup this year is proving to be more tedious than in years past.

Rochelle Johnson, general manager and executive director of the Taylor County Expo Center, said she has been without more than half of her staff.

Originally an 18-person outside staff, she is down to seven as of last Friday, making setup that much more stressful during the busiest time of the year.

Although she is down 11 members, she does have help. She hired an outside crew to keep the fairgrounds clean, while her regular maintenance team is out building and tearing down facilities.

Johnson also said that her office staff has been willing to help when called upon.

“My office staff is the best in the world,” Johnson said. “When we have needed extra help outside, we shut these office doors and all of us ladies go out and are helping put stalls. We’re helping to do whatever it needs to be done.”

Johnson said the fair and rodeo will be ready in time for opening night, even being as shorthanded as they are.

The West Texas Fair and Rodeo is set to open Sept. 9 and run through Sept. 18.

