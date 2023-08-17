ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every great matchup needs a stage, and in Abilene, there are few matches anticipated, such as the Cross-town Showdown between Cooper and Abilene High. Before that game can take place, construction needs to be completed in the Shotwell Stadium entryway and press box.

“For literally months now, the goal has always been getting this facility ready to host a game on September first,” said Brian Green of Huckabee Architects.

Huckabee’s Brian Green and Tyler Mercer from Sedalco Construction presented the stadium’s progress to Abilene ISD at the August 7 board meeting. Each month, completed tasks are laid out, along with plans for the current month and future project goals beyond September.

According to their presentation, the following tasks are scheduled to be completed before the end of August.

Painting and interior flooring, casework, and finishes.

Complete composite exterior metal panels and parapet caps.

Install temporary exterior glazing (without tint).

Drop ceiling tiles and miscellaneous finish work.

Punch list tasks and final inspections.

Site fencing pilasters and fence panels.

Stadium AV tie-ins and startup.

Final fire line tie-in.

Currently, the top priority involves the installation of audiovisual lines to enhance scoreboard and live-streaming functionalities. These lines will be routed into the building, where the student AV crew will have their new headquarters, in contrast to their previous location at the base of the visitor side stands.

“They said they’re going to be ready to do testing with it (A/V lines) all installed and hooked up on the 18th,” shared AISD superintendent Dr. David Young.

The most visual progress will be seen with the removal of scaffolding during August. Following that, upper-level bleachers will be re-installed in that area. Some interior painting will be on the checklist, as well as the installation of interior lighting and press box floor tiles.

There is a lot of work ahead for the construction crews, but AISD Executive Director of Athletics Jim Garfield said he has no reason to doubt that the stadium will be ready come game day.

“There’s quite a few things in place, and we’re moving forward at a good rate,” Garfield said.

The elevator, which will be used for press box staff, will not be installed until after September first, but Garfield said this will not affect the experience of the game for fans. Huckabee and Sedalco representatives reassured the AISD board that any and all residual construction should not interfere with any planned sporting events at Shotwell Stadium.