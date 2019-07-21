Siblings host fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Pike siblings came together Saturday afternoon to host a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Disease research.

The Pike siblings’ mother, Bette, has Alzheimer’s Disease and they say it’s witnessing the hardship the disease has put their family through fuels the desire to stop future struggles.

“The hope here is that a cure or treatment will be found in time so that none of her grand children ever end up having to go through the same thing with their parents. It’s got to stop somewhere,” said Joel Pike.

The funds raised today will go toward the Alzheimer’s Association of Abilene’s ‘Walk for a Cure’ event, happening later this fall.