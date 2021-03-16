Silver Alert issued for missing Callahan County man

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a silver alert for missing 81-year-old Clyde man.

James West, 81, was last seen Wednesday afternoon near County Road 223, west of Eula. According to the silver alert, he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and he has an eagle tattoo on his left arm.

According to the Clyde Police Department, yesterday they received what appears to be credible information of Mr. West and his vehicle being seen Friday morning parked on Hwy. 67, east of Talpa, TX in Coleman County.

“The witness advised he appeared to be asleep and was still parked there approximately an hour and a half later, facing east,” said the Clyde PD. Authorities responded to that location and shifted efforts that way. However, Mr. West is still missing.

James was driving a white 2017 Kia Optima, license plate KBN 2514 (TX). The right passenger side of the vehicle is damaged from hitting a construction barrel, and there may be orange paint on the vehicle.

If you see him, or have seen him, please contact the Clyde Police Department at 325-893-4111.

The picture below show the last picture taken of Mr. West Wednesday afternoon.