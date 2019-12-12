Single Abilene moms set to open new salon

ABILENE, Texas (KBRC/KTAB) – When single moms Lanae Mora and Daisy Solis heard of some personnel cutback through the Master Cuts corporation, they thought their small corner of the Mall of Abilene was safe.

“Back in February they closed about 80 salons, so our eyes kind of opened and we were like ‘What’s going to happen with us?’” Lanae said.

But a call from corporate on December 4 changed everything.

“He goes, ‘Due to the company merging salons inside of the mall, we are closing down your salon,’” Daisy said.

“I really just thought it was a Christmas nightmare, like what in the world is going on,” Lanae said.

The team of nine has had a strong bond for nearly 20 years with most starting out their careers at this Master Cuts location.

“Me and her have always managed together, we’ve always done well together, we’ve always been a great team,” Daisy said.

With a strong client base, the ladies have decided to take charge of the future and establish their salon-to-be named John B. Marie.

“I really don’t have an option to stop going, you know? Bills just don’t halt; they still keep going,” Lanae said.

With the perfect location right under their noses, they now plan to take over the vacated storefront of the closed Master Cuts.

“Finally, we were like, ‘How much is the rent here?’ He goes, ‘Why, are you interested?’” Daisy said.

They now face the goal of shaping the vision for the new salon and continuing their work inside the spot they’ve called home for over a decade.

“Once we get on our feet and start doing things, we want to do like a grand opening, kind of giving back to the community. We want to be more community, family involved and stuff like that,” Daisy said.