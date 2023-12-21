ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A single-vehicle wreck has occurred on East Highway 80 near the intersection of North Judge Ely Boulevard.

As of 8:50 p.m., the section of Highway 80 between T and P Lane and Gann Street remains closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Officials on the scene confirmed that one person was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased. The second person involved was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the occupants had been wearing a seatbelt, and it was determined that both speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.