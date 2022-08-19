ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person was killed Friday evening in a single-vehicle wreck on I-20. This is the 19th fatality in 15 crashes within Abilene city limits this year.

Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile marker 293, around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The crash, which involved at least two passengers also started a grass fire and was quickly put out by responding crews from the Abilene Fire Department.

Officials confirmed with KTAB/KRBC that it was a single-vehicle crash that killed at least one person, and involved two passengers.

Conditions of the others involved are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.