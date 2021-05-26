Sinkhole in North Abilene growing larger, won’t be repaired until July

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A sinkhole in North Abilene at the intersection of Grape and Franklin Streets has grown substantially larger than originally anticipated, city leaders say.

First noticed in early May, the sinkhole was only three or four feet deep, but over the past month it has grown to nearly 20 feet long, 10-15 feet wide, and 8-10 feet deep.

The pavement collapsed in on itself after a 48-inch storm drainage pipe corroded, according to Abilene Director of Public Works Greg McCaffery.

McCaffery says the pipe damage stretches almost 100 feet, and will be replaced with a more durable plastic pipe.

He also says the total cost for the new piping and reconstructing the road will be roughly $100,000, and that construction will last until mid-to-late July, when the road is considered usable again.

Replacing the pipes, as well as the road construction, should not cause any damage to the surrounding properties.