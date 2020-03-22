Live Now
President Trump, Coronavirus task force to offer briefing
1  of  40
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene All Texas schools Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Catholic churches in the Diocese of San Angelo Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Fort Phantom Baptist Church FountainGate Fellowship Hardin Simmons University Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Stamford Baptist Church TLCA Abilene TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Site calculates how long toilet paper will last

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A new website has been designed to help with the toilet paper crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site, called “HowMuchToiletPaper.com,” reports its average user has 500% more toilet paper than they need during quarantine.

The website is simple to use. First, go to the website, then users can enter how many rolls of toilet paper they have and how many times they visit the bathroom.

Courtesy: Howmuchtoiletpaper.com

The simple calculator will tell you how much toilet paper you need to survive the pandemic.

More than two million people have already used the website.

The designers hope it will reduce the toilet paper shortage around the world.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss