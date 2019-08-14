Sitting down with Sid Miller

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller disclosing marketing strategies to local advertisers at the Abilene Country Club on Tueday. Miller is the face of “Go Texan” a campaign across the state to promote Texas products.

Miller visited with KRBC/KTAB about other agricultural topics including his thoughts on the hemp industry and the recent approval of growing and selling hemp in the state of Texas.

“We have the perfect growing conditions for it, and I want to know the tools for our farmers so that they can make a profit,” Miller said. “Our commodities have been historically depressed for the past three or four years. It’s been tough to make any money on cotton, corn or sorgum, so this will also the economic opportunity.”

A growing trend among consumers is purchasing meatless option in lieu of beef, but Miller said he is not concerned about the demand of these products.

“I don’t see it biting into–pardon the pun–into the beef market at all,” said Miller. “I think it’s more of a fad than anything else.”

Miller was caught in controversy in 2017 after he approved the poison known as Kaput Feral Hog Lure which was used to decrease the feral hog population throughout the state. Animal activists and hog hunters were concerned about the poison not only killing hogs but other wildlife as well. Miller said he is now working with a team of researchers to find a more suitable bait for the hogs that won’t harm other animals.

A vocal support of President Trump’s push for Chinese tariffs, Miller will soon travel south and east Asian countries to create other relationships for agricultural trade.

“Sixty to seventy percent of our agriculture exports and sorghum and soy beans were going to China,” said Miller. “That’s too much. We should never let anyone have that much of our business, and we’ve been out hustling really, really hard finding new markets for our Texas producers.”