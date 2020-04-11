Six people shot at California house party that violated stay-at-home order

(NBC) – Six people were shot, including a juvenile, at a large house party in California that violated the state’s stay-at-home order.

The shooting took place just before 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in Bakersfield, in southern California, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Investigators found 94 shell casings and three live rounds at the scene, according to The Associated Press.

The victims included four women and one man along with and a juvenile female. They have all been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department said. Authorities are searching for four suspects.

“No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said in its release.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order says that residents should leave their homes only when necessary.

The state, which has a population of around 40 million, has had more than 21,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and over 590 fatalities as of Saturday afternoon.