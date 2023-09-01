ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jayson Cruse was sentenced to six years in TDCJ by the 104th District Court for aggravated robbery.

A victim reported that on August 11, 2021, he was approached by two men at the car wash located at 5203 Highway 277. Both wore bandanas over their faces, and one had a handgun. The man with the gun pointed it at the victim and stated, ‘Give me all of your money.’ The victim gave the man $700 in cash.

Courtesy of the Taylor County Jail



Detective Jordan Brown developed Cruse as a suspect during the investigation and interviewed him at the station. Cruse waived his rights and admitted that he robbed the man because he needed money for rent. He also admitted to pointing a handgun at the victim. He identified the second suspect but shared that the person had no idea Cruse was going to commit aggravated robbery.

Cruse pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years and a bond of $50,000.