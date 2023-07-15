ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 360s, ollies, and more could be seen at the Oscar Rose Skate Park Saturday evening as more than 20 skaters competed in the 2023 Skate 180.

This event, organized by the City of Abilene, brought in participants and crowds each year to appreciate the art of skateboarding. Chris Lopez brought home the first-place trophy in the 18 and up category two years in a row.

Under 18 competition

1st – Chris Warmack

2nd – Anthony Carrisalez

3rd – Reece Wonder

18 and older competition

1st – Chris Lopez

2nd – James Pierce

3rd – Casper

The under-18 first-place winner Chris Warmack shared what his thought process was while competing.

“I really just thought that I had to show these dudes what I had, impress them. And I just felt that I couldn’t do bad, just had to deliver,” Warmack explained.

He said his favorite tricks he pulled during the competition were the ‘impossible’ and his ‘ollie’ off a six-foot bank. Warmack added that he liked how the City of Abilene put on this event for everyone to enjoy.