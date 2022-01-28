ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Officials are advising residents to pay close attention to animals after they say a skunk found in a south Abilene neighborhood has tested positive for rabies.

The City of Abilene says a skunk found in the Saddle Creek Estates neighborhood was picked up Wednesday and tested for rabies. The results came back positive on Friday morning.

Residents in the area are being asked to pay close attention to the whereabouts and behaviors of their own animals as well wild animals nearby, according to the city.

The city says staff with Animal Services will be passing out flyers to residents and businesses in the area to alert them of the positive test result.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Animal Services at (325) 698-0085.