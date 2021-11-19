Total Force Returns to Dyess Air Force Base with Conclusion of Bomber Task Force Mission in Europe

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Two hundred Dyess Airmen returned home Nov. 18 from a six-week Bomber Task Force mission in Europe.

The mission first arrived Oct. 6, 2021, in Fairford, England, and for the past six weeks, the units have supported multiple agile combat employment exercises alongside allies in Europe and Africa.

Every unit from Dyess played a critical role in getting these aircraft off the ground to train with American allies in Fairford. This bomber task force included forces from the 7th Bomb Wing and 307th Bomb Wing from Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, to include members from the 9th Bomb Squadron, the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 7th Maintenance Group, 7th Operations Support Squadron, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron, the 7th Communications Squadron and the reservists of the 489th Bomb Group.

Small teams that are able to move quickly in and out of strategic locations is the vision for future deployments across the world.

“Maintaining peace and security across the globe requires a fighting force capable of maneuvering through various domains of warfare,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe. “We are building the Agile Combat Employment framework alongside our allies and partners to launch a cohesive team, postured and ready, to respond to adversary aggression.”

By conducting short term deployments across the Atlantic, the Dyess B-1s were able to project rapid agile response in support of our allies in Europe and Africa.

Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander, welcomed the team home to Abilene.

“We are proud of the work that the total force has accomplished during their time in support of USAFE and STRATCOM,” Kramer said. “Team Dyess is ready to provide decisive and credible combat power anytime, anywhere.”

Bomber Task Force Missions continue to be a key priority to Air Force Global Strike Command when it comes to building agile combat employment of small teams across the world. For more information about the recent bomber task force, videos, and photos, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.