Total Force Returns to Dyess Air Force Base with Conclusion of Bomber Task Force Mission in Europe

by: 1st Lt. Kaitlin Cashin, 7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

  • Families from the 9th Bomb Squadron watch two B-1B Lancers fly overhead at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 14, 2021. Approximately 200 Airmen and four B-1s from Dyess AFB returned home from their almost two month operations supporting a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. Units included the 9th Bomb Squadron, the 28th Bomb Squadron, 7th Operations Support Squadron, 7th Munitions Squadron, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 7th Communication Squadron, 7th Maintenance Group, and reservists from the 489th Bomb Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
  • Airman 1st Class Coby Delia, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, marshals a B-1B Lancer onto the flightline at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 14, 2021. In support of the Bomber Task Force Europe deployment, four B-1s were deployed from Team Dyess squadrons: two assigned from the 9th Bomb Squadron, one from the 28th Bomb Squadron, and one from the 345th Bomb Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
  • Master Sgt. Lucas Kinney, 489th Maintenance Squadron active reserve technician crew chief, waits to place chocks under a B-1B Lancer that returned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021, from a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. By conducting short term deployments across the Atlantic through Bomb Task Force, the B-1B Lancers are able to project rapid agile response in support of U.S. allies in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
  • Capt. Malcolm Skinner, 9th Bomb Squadron weapons system officer, holds his child after returning to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 14, 2021, from a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. Throughout the BTF, the strategic bombers supported a range of missions and integrated with forces throughout the U.S European Command, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Central Command, and U.S. Northern Command theaters of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
  • Lt. Col. Brian Boland, 345th Bomb Squadron pilot, greets his children after returning to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021, from a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. The missions flown during the BTF were joined by NATO allies and partners throughout the Black Sea and Baltic Sea regions, which enhanced the coalition’s ability to respond to threats while also assuring allies of the bomber’s fleet to respond anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
  • Capt. Eric Hickok, 9th Bomb Squadron pilot, is sprayed with champagne by his spouse after returning home on his last flight to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 14, 2021, from a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. Implementing small teams, much like the BTFs, who are able to move quickly in and out of a strategic location is the vision for future deployments across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
  • Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander, left, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Brian Boland, 345th Bomb Squadron pilot, after he returned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021, from a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. During the execution of the BTF, the total force showcased global reach. Global reach means operating out of numerous locations in swift timing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
  • Airmen assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing unpack baggage for Airmen who returned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021, from a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. The BTF missions showcased dynamic force employment, meaning the U.S. Armed Forces and allies were ready to engage anytime, anywhere while being able to surprise adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
  • Airmen assigned to the 7the Bomb Wing wait for luggage with families after their return to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 from a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. Many of the BTF missions focused on implementing new tactics across each component, utilizing intercept and escort training between allied air forces, providing close air support to ground forces, and executing counter-maritime missions throughout the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
  • Airmen assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing look for their luggage after returning to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021, from the Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. While on the Bomber Task Force Europe deployment, aircrew flew and trained throughout NATO Allied Air Command, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Central Command, and U.S. Northern Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
  • Airmen assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing get their luggage after returning to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021, from a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. The Bomber Task Force missions will continue to be a key priority to Air Force Global Strike Command when it comes to building agile combat employment of small teams across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Two hundred Dyess Airmen returned home Nov. 18 from a six-week Bomber Task Force mission in Europe. 

The mission first arrived Oct. 6, 2021, in Fairford, England, and for the past six weeks, the units have supported multiple agile combat employment exercises alongside allies in Europe and Africa. 

Every unit from Dyess played a critical role in getting these aircraft off the ground to train with American allies in Fairford. This bomber task force included forces from the 7th Bomb Wing and 307th Bomb Wing from Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, to include members from the 9th Bomb Squadron, the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 7th Maintenance Group, 7th Operations Support Squadron, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron, the 7th Communications Squadron and the reservists of the 489th Bomb Group.

Small teams that are able to move quickly in and out of strategic locations is the vision for future deployments across the world. 

“Maintaining peace and security across the globe requires a fighting force capable of maneuvering through various domains of warfare,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe. “We are building the Agile Combat Employment framework alongside our allies and partners to launch a cohesive team, postured and ready, to respond to adversary aggression.”

By conducting short term deployments across the Atlantic, the Dyess B-1s were able to project rapid agile response in support of our allies in Europe and Africa.

Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander, welcomed the team home to Abilene.

“We are proud of the work that the total force has accomplished during their time in support of USAFE and STRATCOM,” Kramer said. “Team Dyess is ready to provide decisive and credible combat power anytime, anywhere.”

Bomber Task Force Missions continue to be a key priority to Air Force Global Strike Command when it comes to building agile combat employment of small teams across the world. For more information about the recent bomber task force, videos, and photos, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.

