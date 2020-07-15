Slightly Cooler Today But Still Warm

From the KRBC Storm Track Weather Center I’m Meteorologist Clemente Morales and here is your local forecast…It looks like the thermal ridge responsible for our recent heat wave is beginning to move bringing slightly cooler weather to the Big Country. For the rest of your Wednesday we will expect to see mostly sunny skies and a high today of still a hot 104 degrees. The winds will be from the south at around 5-15 mph. For the rest of tonight though, we will see partly cloudy skies with an overnight low cooling down to 77 degrees. The winds will be a bit breezy at 10-15 mph from the south.