Slightly Cooler Today But Still Warm

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) -- Defying Governor Gavin Newsom’s orders, Pastor Greg Fairrington announced on Facebook that the chairs at Destiny Christian Church in Rocklin will still be filled with people come Sunday morning.

“I believe my mandate as a pastor is to obey the word of God. Worship is a part of what we do together as a church corporately and we need to do this. This is important that we do this,” he said. “We are not going to allow the government to use data that is not supported factually to shut the church down.”