Small crew working tirelessly to deliver water to Abilene warming centers, hospitals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Big Country transportation company has been working nonstop to deliver fresh water to Abilene warming stations and medical centers.

Dunagin Transportation Company has trucks filled with gallons of fresh water that they are transferring through a hose to fill both buckets and boilers.

All this this work is being done with a crew of less than a dozen.

“Almost think of them as first responders, but these are just the kind of guys that will go out and get whatever done that needs to be done,” says Zach Vasser, Chaplain at Dunagin. “I think it’s a real testament to the oil field and to the industry as a whole.”

Dunagin has provided hundreds of gallons of water to local warming stations, Encompass Health, and even Hendrick Medical Center, although many of the employees have gone without water in their own homes.