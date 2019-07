SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A small earthquake was recorded near Snyder Friday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded 15.5 miles north of Snyder at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

The quake occurred 44.2 miles northwest of Sweetwater and 57.7 miles northeast of Big Spring, according to USGS.