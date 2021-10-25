Small earthquake shakes part of Big Country

FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook the ground at the Fisher and Scurry County line on Monday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 2.6 magnitude quake rattled almost 12 miles north/northeast of Hermleigh at 5:37 p.m. Monday.

The quake struck 16 miles east/northeast of Snyder, 26 miles northwest of Sweetwater, and 58 miles west/northwest of Abilene.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 5 kilometers.

This is the third earthquake to hit the same area in the last three weeks, according to USGS.

Back in September, a 3.6 magnitude quake was reported in the same area, and was one of three earthquakes to rattle the Big Country in that same weekend. The other two quakes recorded then were magnitudes 2.4 and 2.6.