ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A small fire was quickly extinguished at Abilene Christian University’s Moody Coliseum late Tuesday evening.

The Coliseum, which is currently undergoing renovations, did not suffer major damage.

According to University officials, the fire was near the roof on rebar. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it could spread. Several fire engines responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported.