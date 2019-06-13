Snakes cause entire City of Coleman to lose power

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Snakes caused the entire City of Coleman to lose power overnight.

Power went out around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and wasn’t restored for about an hour.

The City sent out a notice via social media that read in part, “Coleman is currently experiencing a city-wide power outage due to a technical difficulty with the AEP substation that transmits electricity into town.”

An update revealed the issue, “was determined to be snakes in the substation that caused a short circuit!”

City officials want to thank AEP for getting power restored quickly!