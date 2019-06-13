Snakes cause entire City of Coleman to lose power

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Snakes caused the entire City of Coleman to lose power overnight.

Power went out around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and wasn’t restored for about an hour.

The City sent out a notice via social media that read in part, “Coleman is currently experiencing a city-wide power outage due to a technical difficulty with the AEP substation that transmits electricity into town.”

An update revealed the issue, “was determined to be snakes in the substation that caused a short circuit!”

City officials want to thank AEP for getting power restored quickly! 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News