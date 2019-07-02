Sneak peek at new Abilene Police Department building, badge

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KTAB and KRBC got an exclusive sneak peek at the new Abilene Police Department building and badge.

During an interview Tuesday, Police Chief Stan Standridge took us back to the media room, which is right off the lobby.



The media room features a large replica of the police department’s newly designed badge.



Chief Standridge says the new building will solve some growing pains for his department.



“There are some inherent issues at the current law enforcement center. We’ve just outgrown it, plus its a very old structure. Money needs to be spent on that building, so in lieu of that we are very thankful that we have come to this new facility, we move in July 26,” Chief Stanridge said.



The new Abilene Police Department will be open to the public by the next National Night Out date in October.