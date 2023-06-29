ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After decades of planning and years in the making, the Abilene skyline has changed forever. The Double Tree by Hilton is officially open for guests.

Visitors can find that hotel was designed with Abilene in mind, with Western art, books for the Storybook Capital of America and much more. On the opening day they booked in the first guest, Nanci Liles formerly of the ACVB. This has been a lifelong dream of hers one that she got to step into and finally see realized just yesterday.

“So she saw the need she saw the vision she saw ahead what it was and for her to be. It just made sense that she comes here she checked in we kind of said to her. This is like you’re standing in your vision,” said General Manager John Kukreja.

Abilene resident Alexis Bonilla stopped by to check out the new hotel and enjoyed the special look of this hotel.

“I’m speechless you know? Walking in here I was thinking, ‘Oh it’s just a normal Double Tree’ but they definitely surpassed new ideas and new architectural designs. They did very well,” Bonilla shared.