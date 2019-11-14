Sneaky shelter cat keeps freeing his comrades

HOUSTON — Move over Smudge, a rescue cat named Quilty has become the newest darling of the internet.

It’s all thanks to some mutinous attempts to free himself and other cats at Friends for Life Animal Shelter in Houston.

When rescue workers reviewed security footage to find out how the cats kept getting out, video showed Quilty was the culprit.

He would jump up and pull the handle down on the door.

When the shelter workers saw what Quilty was doing each night, they put him in “solitary confinement” in the building’s lobby.

Images showing an angry looking Quilty serving time for his crimes have caught fire online.

Now, as you can imagine, people are clamoring to adopt the cat.

But if you’re interested, it’s too late. Quilty has already been matched with a potential adoptive family