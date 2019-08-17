Snyder Cementary, cleanup of gravesites with no prior notice







SNYDER, TX (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents are angry at cemetery operators who they say cleared away decorations, flowers and other markers from gravesites without any prior notice on Friday.

Some residents allegedly toppled over a dumpster containing many of those materials like fake flowers out of anger last night or early this morning.

It’s not clear if cemetery workers will keep clearing the gravesites, but those with loved ones buried in the cemetery say they were blind-sided by the cleanup.

“We had the bricks and they’re all taken out from my uncles,” said Becky Castillo who has family buried in Snyder Cemetery, “I have one, two, three uncles, an aunt, and a cousin and everything was kind of gone through.”

Some residents out at the cemetery say there may be a meeting on Monday to address the cemetery clean out, but the details of the meeting have not yet been made available to KTAB news.