Snyder Cemetery clean up currently on hold

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A meeting was held this morning between residents and the Snyder Cemetery Association.

The association was doing a clean up of the cemetery, but they didn’t give advance notice to residents.

As a result, those with loved ones buried there were upset that they were not given notice.

The clean up of the cemetery is currently on hold.

An emergency meeting of the Snyder Cemetery Association board is being planned where they will make a decision on what to do.

