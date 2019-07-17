Snyder High School students taking classroom to the streets

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB) – It may be the summer, but for some Snyder students the learning doesn’t stop. Instead a group of Snyder High School students are making stops, teaching kids across the city about science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and mathematics.

A group of Snyder High School STEM students are taking the classroom to the streets.

“We have all these robots and iPads and stuff that are just sitting in a school closet not being used,” Snyder High School Senior Jesi Hunter said.

The group renovated an old school bus donated by the transportation department and are hitting the road making stops across town.

That’s where we had the idea to bring it out during the summer to help kids from sitting on their iPads in their house all day to get out and learn some things throughout the summer,” Hunter said.

The bus reads STREAM standing for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. The goal is to get kids excited about learning in new ways.

“It’s more hands on learning like what do you want to do? What interests you?” Snyder High School Senior Bonnie Jasper said.

One of the stops at United Supermarkets, the lesson plan was grocery shopping with a robot.

“They’ll get a chance to come out and practice block coding with the robot and cross our model of a grocery store,” Snyder Independent School District STEM Coordinator Ryan Maney said.

The activity touched on healthy eating while teaching the trial and error that comes with technology. The STREAM bus is keeping the wheels turning while the school doors are shut.

This is all part of a leadership competition based out of Abilene. The next stop will be July 22nd at the Scurry County Library from 10:30 a.m. to noon.