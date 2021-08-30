Snyder hospital filling with COVID patients, more school kids being infected

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — COVID-19 is filling Cogdell Hospital and infecting kids at a higher rate than before in Scurry County.

According to an update from the City of Snyder Office of Emergency Management (OEM), more than 70% of patients admitted to the hospital are COVID-19 positive. Of those patients, 94% have not been vaccinated.

OEM says last year through the first 11 days of school, eight kids had been sent home with COVID-19 symptoms, whereas more than 100 have been sent home with symptoms through the first 11 days of the current school year.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Snyder has doubled in the past week, with 68 of those positive tests being school aged children.

Where elderly people were the most susceptible during the first wave of COVID-19, OEM says 85% of those testing positive are 55 years old or younger. The hardest hit patients are between 30-50 years old, according to OEM.

Snyder Superintendent Dr. Eddie Bland said he will be attending the funeral of a 48-year-old relative who died of COVID-19. The man was perfectly healthy, but unvaccinated, Bland said.

Bland also said Snyder ISD will not be challenging the governor’s ban on mask mandates.

Only 40% of the Scurry County population is vaccinated, according to OEM.

OEM says the Lambda variant has now been identified “and for the most part, is showing up in the major metropolitan areas.”

While the delta variant has proven to be more severe and more contagious, OEM says medical professionals have described the lambda variant as “the delta variant on steroids.”

OEM encourages residents to do their part in stopping the spread of germs, and says people who are vaccinated are “faring much better” than those who have not had the vaccine.

