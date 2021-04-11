Snyder ISD Opens 20,500 Sq. Ft. Research Greenhouse And Student-Based Enterprise

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Having a green thumb is something special and over in Snyder, a new greenhouse enterprise is in the works.

A vacant building for several years has now turned into a beautiful place of learning.

“This is how we feed our world is with plants,” says Mckenna Jenkins.

Jenkins is the director of the new Evergreen Research and Retail Greenhouse, which will serve as a new hands-on enterprise for Snyder ISD students.

“It’s a completely new and different way of learning for a lot of these kids and for them to be able to get out of the classroom and spend some time learning by doing instead of reading a textbook or watching another PowerPoint, it’s refreshing for them,” says Jenkins.

Field trips are currently being hosted for students grade K-6 and Superintendent, Dr. Eddie Bland says they’re ultimately taking children’s educational experiences to the next level.

“They’re going to be doing stuff that they really love doing and they’re not going to be thinking about ‘what am I learning.’ They’re going to be learning, but it’s just going to happen naturally as opposed to ‘well I have to do this.'”

The Greenhouse goes beyond plant science. Evergreen will feature a retail space for other student-led businesses to sell their products to the public. Students will also learn about the management of retail locations, advertising, marketing, and customer service.

“Experience based learning is the best, it sticks with us forever,” says Dr. Bland.

Jenkins is not only excited to be sharing her passion for plants with the students, but says,

“I have kids who love it and are passionate about it now too so it’s been really fun over the last few months and semesters to get to know these kids and teach them about the plant science industry.”

The greenhouse has opened doors to multiple projects that will benefit the students, as well as the entire community. The new greenhouse isn’t just for SISD students, “The Evergreen Research and Retail” will be open to the public on Monday, April 12th.