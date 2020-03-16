1  of  3
Snyder man honored for lifetime achievements in aviation

News

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) A Snyder man received two awards for his achievements in aviation.

The FAA honored Darrell Mize with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot award and the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic award.

“I wasn’t anticipating it but it feels good to be contributing to aviation and I’ve enjoyed every bit of it,” says Mize.

The FAA presented both Mize and his wife with honorary pins.

During the special ceremony friends took a moment to share some of their favorite memories.

“He was pulling at the parachute and I said ‘no. you’re not going to jump out of a perfectly good plane,” one of Mize’s friends sharing their story.

During his career, Mize also earned several parachutes licenses.

“After i started jumping, I wanted to know what I had on so I got my riggers rating,” says Mize was doing so i go my rigger license”

Officials with the FAA say less than 5% of the pilots they honor receive both awards.

“I got a lot of stories. 99% percent of them are good but the others. Rough weather. We flew in everything, no mater what,” says Mize.

He is now a retired commercial pilot but, that doesn’t stop him from going up.

“My friends say i can take their planes anytime. That way i can fly and if something is wrong with it i will know what it is.”

