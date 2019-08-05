Snyder PD hosting blood drive for El Paso shooting victims

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Snyder Police Department (SPD) is holding a blood drive for victims of the El Paso shooting.

According to a Facebook post, SPD will hold the blood drive Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. at the law enforcement center, located at 400 37th Street in Snyder.

The post says a blood center in El Paso has already used 240 units of blood and is requesting units from the drive on Wednesday in Snyder.

For more information or to schedule your appointment, call Officer Latham at (325) 575-8538.

🚨CALLING ELIGIBLE BLOOD DONORS 🚨I know most of our community is aware of he mass shooting which occurred in El Paso….

Posted by City of Snyder Police Department on Sunday, August 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News