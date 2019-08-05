Snyder PD hosting blood drive for El Paso shooting victims

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Snyder Police Department (SPD) is holding a blood drive for victims of the El Paso shooting.

According to a Facebook post, SPD will hold the blood drive Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. at the law enforcement center, located at 400 37th Street in Snyder.

The post says a blood center in El Paso has already used 240 units of blood and is requesting units from the drive on Wednesday in Snyder.

For more information or to schedule your appointment, call Officer Latham at (325) 575-8538.