Snyder PD K9 ‘Lucas’ gets a body armor

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lucas, a Snyder Police Department K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

According to the Snyder PD, Lucas’ vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Ike, Vancouver, WA Police Department.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) non-profit whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.

Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.

