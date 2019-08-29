Snyder PD receiving numerous complaints in school zones

SNYDER, Texas (KRBC) – Recently, the Synder Police Department has received a sizable amount of calls about people disregarding the law in school zones.

“Stopping at all the stop signs, obeying the crosswalk guards, obeying the speed limits that are posted in the school zones because they are all there for a reason. Make sure we off our phone,” said Bailey Latham, School Resource Officer for The Snyder Police Department (SPD).

They both say paying attention when walking or driving is the key to success because distracted driving is one of the main reason why accidents happen.

It is at least a $300 to $500 fine if you disobey a crosswalk guard.

“Not everybody understands what it’s like to protect these children,” said Marie Rodriguez, Crossing Guard for Synder ISD.

If you do get ticketed in a school zone, the money goes towards The City of Snyder’s “children safety fund.”

“Anytime that we have events that we need to have handouts, or do programs, or anything like that, those funds go straight back into the community for the kids,” said Latham.

When school zones are active, SPD will have an increased presence.