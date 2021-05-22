Snyder Police investigate Friday afternoon shooting that left 2 injured

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

SNYDER, Texas — The Snyder Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Avenue E, according to social media post by SPD.

Officers were dispatched in response to a shooting and discovered a 41-year-old male and a 19-year-old female both with gunshot wounds.

SPD said a 21-year-old male was identified and arrested during the course of the investigation. He will be charged with aggravated assault.

Police did not provide any additional details.

