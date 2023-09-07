SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Snyder Police Department has launched a criminal investigation in regard to a deceased woman who was found Thursday.

An officer was flagged down in the 3600 block of Austin Place for an unresponsive woman on September 7, 2023. Upon entering the residence, officers found a deceased female.

A criminal investigation was immediately launched, but due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the department cannot share further information at this time.

Police reassured that there is no threat to the community and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department.