SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Snyder Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect wanted on multiple felonies.

35-year-old Dexter Braziel is wanted for multiple felonies, including Aggravated Assault, in relation to a shooting that occurred on the morning of September 22.

Courtesy of the Snyder Police Department

Police shared that he may be armed, so if seen, do not make contact with him and immediately call the Snyder Police Department at (325) 573-0261.