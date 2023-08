SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Snyder Police Department is searching for a person of interest in relation to an event that occurred during the weekend of August 18.

Courtesy of the Snyder Police Department

Detectives are searching for Malcolm Harrell. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the police department at (325) 573-2611. The department has not disclosed the nature of the incident.