Snyder reports 2nd positive case of COVID-19

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Snyder has reported their second case of COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Snyder Office of Emergency Management, a second person has tested positive for coronavirus.

There have been 39 tests administered, returning two positive and 25 negative results, with 12 tests still pending.

The emergency office asks Snyder residents to stay home if possible, practice social distancing if you must be out, and wear a mask.