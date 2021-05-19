Snyder residents looking for answers as child death investigation continues

SNYDER Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some Snyder residents say they’re still trying to make sense of the death of a 3-year-old child in their town.

At 9:30 Tuesday morning, the Snyder Police Department and Scurry County EMS were dispatched to 3901 avenue O.

There at the Western Crest Apartments, they found the body of a 3-year-old boy and an unconscious 27-year-old woman in one of the apartments.

The child was transported to Lubbock for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The young woman was taken from the scene to Cogdill Memorial Hospital in Snyder to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

She was subsequently transferred to another area hospital for more extensive medical care, according to police.

While residents and apartment staff declined to speak on camera, the general feeling at the complex was confusion. Most all residents said they knew something was going on, but had only heard rumors of what actually happened.

The Texas Rangers ran a joint investigation with the Snyder Police Department throughout the day, which remains ongoing.

Snyder resident Georgette Gunderson does not live at Western Crest, but upon hearing of the day’s horrific events, she and her family came out to pray over the apartment complex.

“I wanted to ask for God to be over the family and give them comfort and peace during this time,” says Gunderson.

Being a mother herself, Gunderson says she felt moved to offer her support and condolences to those now grieving the loss.

“Being a mom of three it really bugs me a lot. I can only imagine what’s going through the family’s heads right now,” said Gunderson.

Western Crest staff tells BigCountryHomepage the Texas Rangers have requested that residents do not divulge any sensitive information that could interfere with the ongoing investigation.