Snyder residents upset after grave sites are cleared of decorations

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB) – Residents rushed to the Snyder Cemetery off Camp Springs Road to collect any remaining mementos off loved-one’s graves after a surprise cleanup Friday resulted in a dumpster full of flowers and other decorations.

Residents say the major cleanup began on Friday under the direction of Snyder Cemetery Association President Troy Botts. BigCountryHomePage reached out to the SCA but has not received a response.

The sites most affected are on the east side of the cemetery where concrete edging, plastic vases with fake flowers, and ceramic statues were removed from the graves. A large number of the items like statues and bricks were moved to a site just off to the side of the cemetery plots.

Photos of the full dumpster quickly circulated on Facebook and drew attention to the cleanup. The dumpster has since been overturned by residents that were said to be extremely frustrated with the clear out.

“I think it’s a shame that they think they can just come out here and just start tearing people’s things up, their loved one’s graves up, without notifying anybody,” said Amanda O’Dell, a Snyder resident.

Visitors at the cemetery say a meeting is being organized next week to address the outrage and cleanup, but those details have not yet been made available to BigCountryHomepage.com.