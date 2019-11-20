Snyder woman dies in Wednesday morning crash

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Scurry County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 83-year-old Earline Nealie Stroud, of Snyder, was killed in the accident that occurred just after 10:30 Wednesday morning.

A DPS preliminary crash report states that Stroud’s 2018 Toyota Rav 4 was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of County Road 253 when she crashed into another vehicle that was unable to avoid her.

Stroud was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Miller Family Funeral Home in Snyder.

She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.