Social media, TV may worsen depression in teens

(CNN) – Do you know how much time your kids spend scrolling through social media?

How about TV time?

Turns out spending too much time on social media and watching more TV have been linked to symptoms of depression in middle schoolers and high schoolers.

That’s the latest from a new study on kids in 7th grade up to 11th grade.

It was done over four years and the results just came out Monday.

For every additional hour kids spent on social media or watching TV, their depression got worse.

It’s not clear if screen time causes depression or if it’s just a symptom, but experts say there’s clearly some connection here that’s worth digging into.

In the meantime, they say moderation is key.