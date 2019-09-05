Sockdolager Brewery one step closer to new location

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Planning and Zoning Board has a local brewery one step closer to moving into a new location.

Sockdolager Brewing Company will be moving into the South of Downtown Abilene (SODA) District into the former Matera Paper Company building.

The historic building in the 800 block of South 1st burned down in 2012, but is undergoing construction to house the local brewery.

The zoning change this week allows for the manufacture of alcoholic beverages in the building, but must still get final approval from the Abilene City Council.