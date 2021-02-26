Software to simplify COVID-19 vaccine enrollment now online in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB-KRBC) – Around 10 a.m. Friday, the City of Abilene launched their newly acquired Inoculate software, which is meant to dramatically reduce the amount of strain on the vaccination application phone system.

With this new self-scheduling system, citizens no longer need to call to reserve a vaccination appointment. By visiting the link on the City of Abilene website, one needs only to fill out personal and health information to secure a day and time to receive the vaccine.

Assuming you fall under tier 1A or 1B, once you fill out all forms just select a two-hour period from the calendar and plan to show up on that day.

For example, if you chose a 7:30-9:30 window, it is not necessary to show up promptly at 7:30. Simply filling out the form will reserve your dose of the vaccine. Just show up anytime in that two-hour window.

Within the first five hours of this software being available, 912 people had already signed up for a shot. A feat that would have taken the phone team three days to schedule.

The phone system will still be in use for those without internet or computer access and will be much easier to get through without all the extra strain.

Those who applied under the old system or are awaiting a second dose do not need to sign up under the new Inoculate system.

A plan is being ironed out to merge the two systems together and get second doses administered as soon as possible.