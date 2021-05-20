Some Abilene children get COVID-19 vaccine at Wylie clinic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children over the age of 12, some parents in the Key City jumped on getting their children inoculated Thursday at Wylie High School’s Performing Arts Center.

“Some kids are getting sick, but like now I won’t get sick and stuff,” said 12-year-old Cannyn Hale.

“I don’t think it was that scary for me,” said 12-year-old Lainey Sawyers.

Hale says she feels safer going to school now that she’s had her first dose.

“I’m excited, because my mom’s a nurse, so I am not really scared of shots, and that means I get to spend time with family and friends and go on family vacations and stuff,” said Hale.

While she’s had to wear masks in class to stay safe, some students couldn’t learn in person, like 13-year-old Chris Garcia, who says his vaccine means being reunited with friends.

“I am excited to go back to school next year because I wanna see my friends again. I’m a very social person, so that’s what I wanna do,” said Garcia.

Many parents still have questions about the vaccine side effects for their children.

“I’m always concerned and cautious with those kinds of things,” said Jason Sawyers, Lainey’s dad.

Local pediatrician Dr. Jami Adams says it’s safe.

“‘Is it safe to give?’ And the answer is, ‘yes,’ said Adams.

Adams says if the community wants to reach herd immunity, then children also need to be vaccinated.

“Because they could potentially be a reservoir for reinfection later on, once our immunity starts waning,” said Adams.

Sawyers says getting the shot wasn’t all that bad.

“I got scared at first, and I plugged my nose, but it doesn’t feel like anything,” said Sawyers.

All the kids say they are just ready for some normalcy.

“We just need to get everyone who can get a vaccination, they need to get a vaccination,” said Dr. Adams.

Dr. Adams says the biggest question she receives from parents is if the vaccine will impact their child’s fertility. She says it will not.