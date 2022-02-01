ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Almost one year since the February freeze left the Big Country, Heartland and most of Texas frozen, residents in one north Abilene neighborhood are leaning on that experience to better prepare for the upcoming winter weather.

Resident of the north Abilene neighborhood, Maria Mendez said “We suffered a lot.”

Mendez’s neighborhood in north Abilene lost power for five days straight from the conditions last year, and with more winter weather on the way, she feels nervous. Not all the neighbors feel that way, though.

Another resident of the north Abilene neighborhood, Lily Guajardo, says, “I’m feeling fine because I think I’m ready for it.”

Guajardo learned a lot from last year’s storm.



“We didn’t have any lights, but I thought we had lights because we had those going everywhere, so it was good,” Guajardo said.

Guajardo used kerosene lamps when her family lost power and plans to do so again this time, if needed.

For a source of heat, she used her stove, which her neighbors down the street also used, but they didn’t have the same luck.

Larry Seguras and his wife Sheila used a stove as well, but it didn’t work for them, so they took blankets and hung them up on the walls to trap heat in their home.

Even though it wasn’t easy, last year’s storm prepared the neighborhood for what’s to come.