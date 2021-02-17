Some Abilene residents living in their cars to stay warm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Power outages throughout Abilene are dropping temperatures to below freezing inside people’s homes, forcing some of them to sleep in their cars.

“I just want it back on,” said Mary Prince, an Abilene resident who has been staying in her car to stay warm.

Prince says it’s been hard to get food.

“I’ll try to go and cook in the house, with the gas stove, but not very much,” said Prince.

Since her house is too cold to bear, she says there isn’t much else she can do.

The Devora family says their house is colder inside than it is outside.

“We’re just warming in the truck,” said Domingo Devora. “We sleep here at night, in the cold, just huddle up together, and go on about our business.”

Devora says cooking on their grill is their only option.

“Chicken, that’s it,” says Devora.

While Prince can’t cook, she says her neighbors have been helping.

“My neighbors over here have brought warm food for us, and the ones over there have brought warm food, too,” said Prince.

Prince says her neighbors have become like family while they support each other during this time, and she hopes to bake for them when this is over.

There are warming shelters set up around Abilene for those who need warmth, and some are even providing food, water, and showers.

Click here to see the list.