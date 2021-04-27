Son gets 10 years in prison for helping dad evade arrest

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The 32-year-old brother of two teen sisters shot dead on New Year’s Day 2008 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for helping his father evade arrest for the slayings for more than 12 years.

Islam Yaser-Abdel Said was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Fort Worth for his Jan. 19 guilty plea to conspiracy and harboring charges.

The Irving man could have been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

His father, Yaser Said, was arrested last August for capital murder for the killings.

His brother, Yassein Abdulfatah Said, is to be sentenced June 4 for his part.